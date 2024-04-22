Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Hanuman Janmotsav on Tuesday

New Delhi, April 22 (PTI) The Delhi Police has issued an advisory regarding traffic restrictions and diversions in view of Hanuman Janmotsav celebration in the central part of the city on Tuesday.

The festival is being celebrated by the Hanuman Mandir Committee at Hanuman Mandir located on Baba Kharak Singh Marg near Connaught Place, an official statement said.

During the day, a gathering of around 50,000 to 60,000 devotees is expected. Beside this, shobha yatra will also be carried out from 3 pm to 6 pm in which 1,000-1,500 people along with seven rath's will be participating, which may affect the traffic on surrounding roads, it said.

To ensure smooth traffic management in the vicinity, no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Outer CC, Connaught Place, the advisory said.

The vehicles found parked on these roads will be towed away and prosecuted as per law, it said.

Traffic will be diverted from Outer CC Baba Kharak Singh Marg, roundabout GPO, roundabout Patel Chowk, roundabout Windsor Place, it said.

The advisory also suggested avoiding roundabout GPO to Outer CC, Baba Karak Singh Marg, outer CC Connaught Place, Panchkuiyan Road, Mandir Marg, Kali Badi Marg, Ashok Road and Janpath.

Commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding/bypassing these roads and make maximum use of public transport, it said.

People who are going towards ISBT, railway stations or airports are advised to plan their travel in advance, the advisory said. PTI NIT NB NB