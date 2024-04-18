Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for IPL match on Saturday

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) The Delhi Police has issued traffic advisory in view of an IPL match between the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Saturday.

There will be diversion/restriction on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg, according to the advisory issued on Thursday.

Commuters are requested to avoid the Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg from Delhi Gate to ITO Chowk, and the JLN Marg from Rajghat to Delhi Gate from 5 PM to 8 PM on Saturday, according to the advisory.

Entry to the stadium will be from gate number 1 to 8 from the Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, gate number 10 to 15 from the JLN Marg next to Ambedkar Stadium Bus Terminal, and gate number 16 to 18 from the Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg near petrol pump, it said.

Free parking, park and ride facility will be available at Mata Sundari Road, Rajghat Power House Road and Velodrome Road.

There is no parking for general public near the stadium, except limited parking space for labelled vehicles only. Display of car parking label on windscreen is mandatory, the advisory said.

Shuttle facility is available for spectators coming via metro at ITO Metro Station and Pragati Maidan Metro Station. Further, park and ride facility is available from Mata Sundari Parking for Gate No 1 to 8 and 16 to 18, and Rajghat Power House Road and Velodrome Road for Gate No 9 to 15, the advisory said.

All buses from park and ride and shuttle facility sites will start their services 2 hours before the match and will continue till one hour after the start of the match. The bus service from the stadium to their respected destinations will start as soon as the game ends and will continue for one hour after the match ends, the advisory stated. PTI NIT TIR TIR