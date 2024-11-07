Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for November 9-12

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) The Delhi Police will impose restrictions in parts of Delhi on Saturday for the Run for Inclusion event being organised by Special Olympic Bharat as well as a cycling event from Saturday to Tuesday.

In an advisory on Thursday, the police said the Run for Inclusion event, in which people with and without intellectual disability would participate, would be held between 7 and 10 am on Saturday.

The event will start from Civil Services/NDMC Officers' Club to Panchsheel Marg via Vinay Marg-Niti Marg-Satya Marg and culminate at the Civil Services/NDMC Officers' Club, it said.

Around 10,000 participants will take part in the programme, the advisory said.

No traffic will be allowed on Panchsheel Marg towards Niti-Panchsheel Marg roundabout, the advisory said.

Traffic will be allowed on Satya Marg towards Niti Marg-Satya Marg roundabout and Africa Avenue Marg towards Yaswant Palace, it said.

Kautilya Marg and Shanti Path are the alternative routes to be followed, it said.

In another advisory, the police said special traffic arrangements had been made for cycling events for the 73rd All India Police Athletic Cluster Championship 2024-2025 from Saturday to Tuesday at Rohini Sector-29.

A huge gathering is expected that may affect the traffic on surrounding roads, it said.

To ensure smooth traffic in the area, no vehicles will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Tughlak Road (Khera Kurd Cut to CNG pump, Rohini Sector-27) and BR Ambedkar Marg (Mahadev Chowk up to T-Point Tuglak Road), Rohini Sector-28/29 on both carriageways, the advisory said.

Vehicles found parked on these roads shall be towed, it said.

Utsav Marg connecting with BR Ambedkar Marg, Khera Khurd Road connecting with Tughlak Road, Khera Kalan Road connecting with Tughlak Road, Tughlak Road near Rohini Sector-27 CNG pump, BR Ambedkar Road at Mahadev Chowk, etc will be blocked.

Traffic will be diverted from Mahadev Chowk, Khera Khurd Yamuna Canal, Khera Kalan Yamuna Canal, and Tughlak Road in Rohini Sector-27, the advisory added. PTI NIT SZM