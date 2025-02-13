Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Shab-e-Barat

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Delhi Police issued an advisory regarding the traffic restrictions and diversions from Thursday evening in view of Shab-e-Barat.

The advisory said in view of Shab-e-Barat on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place from 5 pm onwards in central Delhi till the conclusion of the event.

Traffic movement may be restricted/diverted on Netaji Subhash Marg, SPM Marg, Church Mission Road, Khari Baoli Road, Qutab Road, Maharaja Agarsain Marg, Subhash Park T-Point, Shanti Van Chowk and Chhatta Rail Chowk, it added.

According to the advisory, vehicular traffic may also be restricted/diverted on Fatehpuri T-Point, BH Rao Road, Rani Jhansi Road, Pahari Dheeraj, Sadar Thana Road, BSZ Marg, Bora Tooti Chowk, Rani Jhansi Road, Delhi Gate, Rajghat and surrounding stretches.

The advisory also asked the commuters to avoid the areas where the Shab-e-Barat procession will take place. Commuters travelling to Old Delhi Railway Station, ISBT, Red Fort, Chandni Chowk, and Tis Hazari Courts should plan their journey with sufficient time to avoid delays, the advisory said.

It asked commuters to prefer public transport to help ease road congestion and to avoid roadside parking and park vehicles only on designated parking lots.

Report any suspicious/unidentified objects or individuals to the nearest police personnel or PCR, the advisory added. PTI NIT NIT OZ OZ