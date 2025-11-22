Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Shahothon marathon on Sunday

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday issued an advisory for traffic restrictions and diversions in view of the "Bharat Ka Bhavishya-Shahothon" half marathon scheduled at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on November 23.

According to the advisory, traffic movement will be regulated or diverted on several stretches in South Delhi from 4 am to 9 am on Sunday to ensure smooth conduct of the event.

Heavy vehicles coming from Sewa Nagar, Jor Bagh and INA will be diverted towards Aurobindo Marg via 4th Avenue Road and Sewa Nagar Market Road at the Mehar Chand Market signal, it said.

Vehicles approaching from Gurudwara at Kotla Mubarakpur, Defence Colony Market and Andrews Ganj will be diverted to Defence Colony Market Road at the Kotla red light, it said.

The advisory further stated that vehicles from Dayal Singh College and Pragati Vihar will be diverted to Lala Lajpat Rai Marg via the CGO Complex red light at Roundabout Gate No. 17, JLN Stadium.

Traffic coming from Sewa Nagar and Jor Bagh will be diverted towards Jor Bagh Road at 2nd Avenue Road and 4th Avenue Road, it added.

The Delhi Traffic Police said restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles from the JLN Stadium red light to the entire Bhisham Pitamah Marg will remain in force from 4 am to 9 am on Saturday.

Commuters may face heavy traffic on roads around JLN Stadium, including BP Marg, CGO Complex Road and 2nd and 4th Avenue roads, the advisory said.

All emergency vehicles, including PCR, ambulances and fire tenders, will be allowed free access on restricted roads while on emergency duty, the advisory said. Emergency vehicles have been asked to avoid BP Marg and CGO Complex Road to prevent inconvenience.

The traffic police advised motorists to plan their journey in advance and take alternate routes to avoid delays. Commuters going to railway stations, the airport and hospitals have been asked to factor in additional travel time.

Motorists have also been advised to follow the instructions of traffic personnel deployed on the roads. PTI SGV SSJ NB NB