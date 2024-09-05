Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for 'Shobha Yatra' on Baba Ramdev Janmotsav

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Delhi Police issued an advisory stating that the traffic will remain affected in the central parts of the city given the 'Shobha Yatra' on the occasion of Baba Ramdev Janmotsav on Thursday.

According to the advisory, on the occasion of Shri Baba Ramdev Janmotsav, a Shobha Yatra will be organised by Jai Baba Ramapir Janmotsav Committee, Nabi Karim, Paharganj, Delhi on Thursday from 2 pm onwards.

Movement of general traffic will remain affected on DBG Road from Paharganj Chowk to Under flyover, Chelmsford Road, Arakashan Road, Qutub Road, Multani Dhanda and Sadar Thana Road, it said.

Commuters are requested to avoid the above mentioned routes and plan their journey accordingly, the advisory added. PTI NIT RHL OZ OZ