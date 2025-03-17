Delhi Police, Jal Board differ over death of scavenger, injury of 2 others

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) The Delhi Police and the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Monday differed over three people getting trapped in a manhole in Southeast Delhi, leading to the death of a 43-year-old worker and critically injuring another.

According to the police, an initial investigation revealed that the victims were said to be working inside a manhole in New Friends Colony area for the DJB when they suddenly lost consciousness. However, the Board said the three men were neither DJB regular staff nor DJB contractual staff.

The deceased has been identified as Panth Lal Chandra and the injured as Ramkishan Chandra (35), an official said.

The police said a third person, Shiv Das (25), was rescued safely.

Panth and Ramkishan are brothers and all three are natives of Chhattisgarh.

"A PCR call was received at the police station on Sunday evening around 5.45 pm, reporting that some workers engaged in Delhi Jal Board (DJB) work had fallen into a manhole. The caller was unaware of the exact number of victims. However, when the police reached the spot, three people were found to be trapped," the police said in a statement.

The police said two fire tenders reached the spot immediately and launched a rescue operation. Upon arrival, officials found a crowd gathered at the scene, with people shouting that several workers were trapped inside, the official said.

Firefighters quickly rescued all three in an unconscious state with Das being the first one to be rescued. The workers were rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where doctors declared Panth dead, he added.

In addition to the crime team, a forensic team also visited the site to collect evidence. A case has been registered under Section 105 of BNS, and 7 and 9 of the Manual Scavenging Act, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

The DJB in an official statement said three men entered inside a DJB sewer manhole near House Number 17 on Sunday evening. The site was inspected at 10 am on Monday and it was observed that these three men were neither DJB regular staff nor DJB contractual staff, it said.

"This was the unauthorised access into DJB sewer manhole and there was no ongoing works regarding cleaning of sewer. However, a letter in the regarding has also been sent to the SHO of New Friends Colony Police Station for taking necessary action in this matter and to provide a copy of FIR if any registered," the DJB said.

Panth is survived by his wife Kamla Bai Chandra (40) and five children including a son (12). Out of his four daughters, two are married.

Ramkishan has a wife Anita Chandra and two children including a son and a daughter.