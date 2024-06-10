National

Delhi Police joins IND vs PAK frenzy with its viral tweet to NY Police

Shailesh Khanduri
Shaheen Shah Afridi, right, watches as Indian players celebrate their win in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Sunday, June 9, 2024.

New Delhi: A quirky but one-way conversation from Delhi Police to New York Police went viral soon after Team India a thrilling six-run win over Pakistan in a low-scoring T20 World Cup match in New York on Sunday.

Tagging the NY police handle, Delhi Police wrote on X, “We heard two loud noises. One is "Indiaaa..India!", and another is probably of broken televisions. Can you please confirm?”

Even before the start of the much-hyped India-Pakistan clash at the T20 World Cup, Delhi Police wrote NY police, “Just to tip you off: An interesting, delightful fight is expected at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium today.”

Bumrah (3/14) and Hardik Pandya (2/24) gave nothing away while defending a paltry 120, and India restricted Pakistan to 113 for seven.

Earlier, pacers Naseem Shah and Mohammad Amir produced wonderful spells as Pakistan bowled out India to 119 after a couple of rain interruptions.

