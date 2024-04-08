Delhi police launch probe after car with red beacon spotted in video

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) The Delhi Police said they are looking into a purported video that has surfaced on social media showing a car with a red and blue beacon moving on reverse on a flyover.

The video is said to be recorded in the national capital.

The police said they have launched a probe into the matter and are checking CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused driver.

"We are verifying the facts and legal action will follow," a senior police officer said.

Red beacons are allowed only for emergency vehicles and law enforcement agencies. PTI BM RPA