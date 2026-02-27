Delhi Police launches AI-backed 'TEJAS Patrol' initiative for quicker response

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Friday launched the 'TEJAS Patrol' initiative in southeast Delhi, aimed at strengthening visible policing, enhancing deterrence and ensuring quicker response across vulnerable areas, an officer said.

The initiative marks a shift from routine patrolling to a structured, intelligence-led area domination model backed by artificial intelligence (AI) technology and real-time monitoring, he said.

Dedicated four-wheelers will function as mobile command units, while two-wheelers will ensure swift access to narrow lanes and congested pockets.

According to police, the District Control Room will monitor patrol movements through automated dashboards tracking spatial coverage and deployment metrics to ensure accountability. The system is AI-ready and will facilitate hotspot mapping and data-based resource allocation.

The TEJAS Patrol will also conduct surprise checks and targeted drives against habitual offenders. Police said the focus is on prevention through sustained and unpredictable visibility to boost public confidence and enhance street safety in the district. PTI SSJ PRK