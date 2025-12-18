Delhi Police launches AI-driven intelligence data platform

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Delhi Police Chief Satish Golchha inaugurated the Intelligence Data Management Tool (IDMT) on Thursday, an artificial intelligence-based platform designed to modernise and streamline the Special Branch's functioning, an official said.

The AI-powered system was launched at the police headquarters' conference hall here, in the presence of senior officers, the Delhi Police said in a statement.

The inaugural session was addressed by the deputy commissioner of police (special branch), followed by a detailed presentation on the features and operational capabilities of the new platform, it said.

"The IDMT has been designed to automate key workflows of the Special Branch, enabling faster processing, improved accuracy and better coordination in intelligence-related tasks,” it added.

The platform is expected to significantly enhance data handling, analysis and decision-making, providing a more efficient and technology-driven intelligence framework, the statement said. PTI BM BM OZ OZ