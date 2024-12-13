Delhi Police launches anti-encroachment drive, issue over 180 challans

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police has conducted an anti-encroachment drive in the eastern range and issued 27 challans against improper parking and 62 e-challans, officials said on Friday.

A special encroachment drive has been carried out in several places at including ISBT Anand Vihar, Shahdara Metro Station, Mayur vihar Metro Station and Bhajanpura Market.

During the visit of senior officers, it was observed that the roads were encroached by illegal vendors, hawkers from either side in the markets putting their articles on the road and also by illegally parked vehicles resulting heavy traffic congestion, they said.

Due to this, the wide roads were shortened from both the sides and pedestrians and commuters were not getting enough space to even walk on roads, Additional Commissioner of Police (traffic) Satyavir Katara said.

To address the issue, a team led by DCP Traffic Rajeev Kumar was formed, and a strategy was made to clear the congestion, particularly around busy metro stations and market areas, police said.

On Thursday, a special drive was carried out during which, appropriate legal action was taken against the violators/offenders and most of the encroachments were removed, Katara said.

A total of 27 challans against improper parking, 96 VOCA (violation on camera app) challans and 62 e-challans under appropriate sections of law have been issued against the violators and major chunks of article of 'rehti patri' were removed and seized, he said.

The drive is now being conducted on regular basis and some of the busiest points have now been made congestion free, he added. PTI NIT NB