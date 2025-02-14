Delhi Police launches 'Cyber Safety Kiosk' to combat digital threats

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) In a bid to enhance digital security, the Delhi Police has introduced a Cyber Safety Kiosk at the Police Headquarters here, which will scan storage devices for malware, viruses and unauthorised applications banned by the Government of India, an official said on Friday.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora inaugurated the kiosk, which aims to safeguard police personnel and visitors from cyber threats by detecting and eliminating malicious software from mobile phones and external storage devices.

"With the growing incidence of cybercrimes, the need for digital security measures has never been more critical. The newly installed kiosk, developed by the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, is designed to scan and secure mobile phones," said Special Commissioner of Police Devesh Chandra Srivastva.

Sharing key features of the Cyber Safety Kiosk, the officer said that it detects malware, viruses, and backdoor threats in mobile phones and external storage devices, identifies applications banned by the Government of India and pinpoints the location of malicious applications on the device.

The kiosk scans Android, iPhone, and Windows applications for infections, generates a comprehensive scan report for users, provides an administrative dashboard for monitoring, and can operate in a server-client model, creating a repository for further malware research.

He added that the kiosk is easy to use -- users simply need to connect their devices.

"Users can connect their mobile phones or external storage devices to the kiosk following on-screen instructions. The kiosk scans the device and alerts the user if any threats are detected. Users can delete the identified malware directly from the kiosk interface. A detailed scan report will be provided to users and can also be sent to their registered email."