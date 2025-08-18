Delhi Police launches etiquette, skill training programme for 2,000 officers

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Delhi Police Commissioner SBK Singh on Monday inaugurated an 'Etiquette and Skill Training' programme to enhance professionalism and public engagement of duty officers and integrated public facilitation officers.

Launched at the Police Headquarters Adarsh Auditorium, the programme includes two specially prepared handbooks to support the training, officials said.

The initiative, developed by the Delhi Police Academy, will train around 2,000 personnel -- 700 duty officers and 1,300 public facilitation officers -- across the city.

The training will be held in two-day workshops, two batches for duty officers between August 18 and 21 and three batches for public facilitation officers between August 25 and September 4.

The first batch, with 350 officers from Law and Order Zone-I, began on Monday. Sessions will cover etiquette, professional conduct, legal knowledge and soft skills, conducted by subject experts and academy faculty, he DCP said.

Addressing participants, Singh stressed the need for courtesy, professionalism and sensitivity in police-public interactions. "The initial interaction sets the tone for the entire experience and is crucial in building trust and confidence," he said.

He also urged officers to adopt a service-oriented mindset. "Treat others the way you expect them to treat you," he said, adding compassion and professionalism must go hand in hand. PTI SSJ OZ OZ