Delhi Police launches 'Jhansi' women's patrol scooties, 'Jaguar' motorbikes to boost safety

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Women in central and north Delhi will soon spot more women officers patrolling on their scooties around colleges, bus stops and office complexes.

Delhi Police on Tuesday rolled out Jhansi Patrolling Scooties, a women-led wing of its latest street-surveillance initiative, designed to make public spaces safer and more reassuring for women.

The effort is paired with Jaguar Patrolling Motorcycles, ridden by male personnel, to bolster visibility and check street crimes across busy corridors.

Flagged off from the iconic Red Fort by Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Zone-I) Ravindra Singh Yadav, the fleet comprises 71 Jaguars and 15 Jhansis, each equipped with GPS trackers and staffed by specially trained officers.

The "Jhansi" teams will focus on patrolling areas that disproportionately affect women, from school gates and university stretches to crowded bus stops and hospital vicinities, where harassment, stalking and chain-snatching often go unchecked.

The idea, officials said, is to give women a familiar face in uniform, and a reason to feel the city is watching out for them.

"This initiative is aimed at not just improving policing on the ground but also making people feel safer. With increased presence in hotspots and quicker response time, Delhi Police is committed to strengthening law and order," Joint Commissioner of Police (Central) Madhur Verma said.

The "Jaguar" squads, meanwhile, will dominate traffic-heavy junctions and crime-prone stretches, providing quick response in emergencies and deterring pickpockets, burglars and snatchers.

According to police, crime-mapping exercises have helped chart routes for both teams, ensuring round-the-clock patrols in hotspots.

"We have launched the Jaguar and Jhansi patrols in the Central Range. Today, 86 motorbikes and scooties have been deployed, and we will enhance the number to around 100. They will patrol crime-prone areas of the Central Range," Verma told reporters.

He added that the police have carried out crime mapping to identify hotspots, and these areas will be covered by group patrolling teams called Jaguars. Important places, such as colleges, hospitals, and bus stops, will be checked, as will areas where issues related to crimes against women have been reported.

Speaking to the media, Yadav said, "The main routes of both districts will be patrolled round the clock in two shifts during both day and night. Suspicious persons will be interrogated, and checks will be carried out to deter thieves, burglars and chain snatchers." He added that even at night, teams will remain on the roads, and the presence and visibility of police will increase manifold.

"Other districts are also considering adopting this model. Our district force, which is already operational, will be part of the scheme, and officers have taken up extra hours and will work tirelessly," the Special CP said.