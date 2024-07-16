Delhi police launches license handbook for hotel owners, lodging operators

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) The police on Tuesday launched a handbook to assist hotel owners and lodging operators in navigating the process of obtaining and maintaining a license for their establishments, officials said.

The licensing unit of the Delhi police deals with the licensing of – arms, explosives, hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, press, auditoriums, amusement parks, swimming pools, and performances.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Licensing Unit B Shanker Jaiswal said, "On Monday, Special Commissioner of Police, licensing and legal launched an informative handbook, designed to assist hotel and lodging house operators in navigating the process of obtaining and maintaining a license for their establishments. The booklet has been prepared with the sole purpose of creating awareness." "By following the guidelines outlined in this handbook, stakeholders will not only ensure compliance with the regulations but also contribute to the overall quality and reputation of Delhi’s hospitality sector as well as security of Delhi," Jaiswal added. PTI BM HIG HIG