Delhi Police launches 'Mission Reconnect 2.0', recovers 350 stolen phones worth over Rs 50 lakh

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Delhi Police Metro unit on Saturday launched "Mission Reconnect 2.0 -- Your Phone's Journey Back Home," an initiative to recover and return stolen or lost mobile phones to their owners, an official statement said.

According to police, since June this year, more than 350 stolen or lost phones valued at more than Rs 50 lakh have been recovered by specialised teams of the Metro Police.

At the official launch held at the Metro Police office complex in Kashmiri Gate, around 80 complainants received their phones in the presence of senior officers, they added.

Mobile thefts account for nearly 87 per cent of crimes reported in the Delhi Metro and are often linked to organised networks that transport devices across state lines, the statement noted.

To address this, the Metro Police have created five dedicated teams, a technical unit to track devices using Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR), a field unit to pursue offenders, a nodal officers unit to coordinate with state police, a court facilitation unit to simplify legal proceedings, and a reconnecting unit to return phones either at police stations or at the owners' homes.

The statement further said that the initiative is being closely supervised by Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and guided by Special Commissioner of Police Robin Hibu.

Teams have already travelled to more than 15 states to trace stolen devices and hand them back to their rightful owners, they said.