Delhi Police launches new patrolling teams in Central, North Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Tuesday launched two new patrolling initiatives — Jaguar Patrolling Motorcycles and Jhansi Patrolling Scooties — to enhance visibility and strengthen safety measures across central and north Delhi.

The initiative was flagged off by Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Zone-I) Ravindra Singh Yadav from the Red Fort around 11.30 am, police said.

Under the drive, 71 motorcycles, to be manned by male personnel, and 15 scooties, to be operated by women staff, have been deployed. All vehicles are fitted with GPS trackers and will be handled by specially trained police teams.

According to police, the routes have been mapped to cover crime-prone and sensitive areas.

The women-staffed Jhansi teams will patrol near schools, colleges, office complexes and vulnerable stretches to instil a greater sense of safety among women, while the Jaguar motorcycle teams will cover busy roads and major junctions to curb street crimes and ensure a quick response to emergencies.

“This initiative is aimed at not just improving policing on the ground but also making people feel safer. With increased presence in hotspots and quicker response time, Delhi Police is committed to strengthening law and order,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Central) Madhur Verma said. PTI SSJ SSJ AMJ AMJ