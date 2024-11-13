Delhi Police launches operation 'Kawach', detains over 1,000 people

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Launching another round of operation 'Kawach', Delhi Police has detained around 1,000 people for allegedly involving in activities of possessing illegal fire arms, thefts, banned drugs and illegal liquors cross the city, an official said.

The operation 'Kawach' is an initiative which the Delhi Police takes from time to time to take actions against the criminals and drug traffickers in their areas.

It is done by the local police in coordination with the Special Cell and Crime Branch.

"The operation was launched on Tuesday night and went for over 24 hours. The data is being complied from several districts which may take some time. But over 1,000 people were detained for allegedly involving in several illegal activities across the city," a senior police officer said.

The officer said the tally might be further increased.

The cases under which the people were detained are related to the Arms Act, NDPS Act, thefts and Excise Act.

The police teams have also detained some people, including juveniles, having association with the gangsters and jailed criminals, the officer said.

In outer-north, the police have registered three cases of the Arms Act, two cases of the NDPS Act and four cases under the Excise Act. The district police detained over 450 people.

In Dwarka, over a dozen of associates of Nandu, Kala Jathedi and Manjit Mahal gang were detained by the police and further interrogated, the officer added. PTI ALK AS AS