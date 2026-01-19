Delhi Police launches 'Swabhimaan' to promote gender-inclusive police stations

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Delhi Police on Monday launched Swabhimaan, an initiative to ensure gender-inclusive police stations, at the premises of the Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC) in Nanakpura.

The initiative was inaugurated by Ajay Chaudhry, Special Commissioner of Police (Vigilance and SPUWAC), in the presence of senior police officers, representatives of partner organisations and SPUWAC staff.

A senior official said the Swabhimaan programme aims to promote inclusivity within police stations across Delhi, by focusing on dignity at work and improved infrastructure, including menstrual hygiene facilities.

It focuses on promoting a supportive and respectful work environment for women personnel and visitors, he said.

"The initiative is designed to benefit women personnel as well as women visitors to police stations, and women-centric units," the official said.

The project is a joint initiative of Delhi Police, the NGO 'Public Police' led by former Chief Justice of India K G Balakrishnan, and Vyomini Social Foundation, a non-profit organisation.PTI BM BM RUK RUK