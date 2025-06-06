Delhi Police lodges FIR against 'anti-social elements' for spreading rumours on slum demolition

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) The Delhi Police has lodged an FIR against "anti-social elements" for allegedly spreading misinformation regarding slum demolitions on a complaint by the DUSIB, a statement from the government said.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had earlier issued an order to take strict legal action against those spreading misinformation about the demolition drive.

Acting on a formal complaint filed by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), the Delhi Police has lodged an FIR against anti-social elements involved in spreading misinformation, the statement added.

The complaint highlights that a list of 675 jhuggi-jhopri (JJ) bastis, which is publicly available on the DUSIB website for informational and administrative purposes, is being falsely circulated as the list of slums slated for demolition, it said.

This misinformation is creating panic, fear and unrest among residents of vulnerable areas, the statement added.

The DUSIB has categorically clarified that no such demolition action has been taken so far by the department. Only those JJ bastis have been identified for rehabilitation against which directions have been passed by the courts of law, the statement added.

"The misinformation being spread is baseless, unverified and malicious, and could lead to law and order issues. In light of the same, Station House Officer is requested to take action against those anti-social elements who are spreading such baseless rumours and file an FIR accordingly," said the complaint filed by DUSIB.

Gupta has directed officials to maintain open communication with JJ residents and also urged citizens not to fall prey to such fabricated claims and to verify all information through official channels. She has assured that no slum will be demolished without providing them "pakka makaan" (concrete house).

"Our government believes in inclusive governance. Spreading fear among poor families by misusing public information is not just irresponsible but criminal. We will not tolerate any attempts to incite unrest. The Delhi Police has been asked to take swift and strict action against such anti-social elements," Gupta was quoted as saying in the statement.

The ruling BJP is facing a lot of criticism from the opposition parties over the demolition of the Madrasi Camp slum in South Delhi.