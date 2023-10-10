Delhi Police lodges FIR against realtor following court's direction

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The Delhi Police has informed a court here that it has lodged an FIR against a realtor for allegedly cheating a person of more than Rs 1 crore.

Metropolitan Magistrate Arjinder Kaur was hearing an application filed by the complainant seeking directions to the police for registering an FIR.

Sumit Gehlot, the counsel for the complainant, submitted that the builder and the owner sold a flat in central Delhi to his client, Masud Alam, without the requisite permission and it was later demolished by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Alam paid a total amount of Rs 1,08,50,000 for the flat from August 2019 to July 2021, his lawyer said.

On September 27, the court had directed the station house officer (SHO) concerned to file a conclusive status report in the matter.

The Sadar Bazar police informed the court on Monday that an FIR was lodged against the duo under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 406 (punishment for committing criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention).

Taking note of the compliance report, the court disposed of the plea. PTI MNR RC