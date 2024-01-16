Delhi Police makes adequate security arrangements for 'pran pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya and Republic Day

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Gearing up for the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22 and the Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi Police is making adequate security arrangements, including using drones, across the national capital, officials said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

"Security has been beefed up across the national capital ahead of 'pran pratishtha' and the Republic Day. Our forces are already taking out flag march in several sensitive areas identified by the department," a senior police officer said.

The officer added the Delhi Police is "keeping an extra vigil in those sensitive areas" and "using drones to monitor security".

More than 8,000 police personnel have already been deployed in Delhi for the January 26 parade across the national capital.

Advertisment

The night patrolling staffers, who have been directed to check hotels, guest houses and dharamshalas, are checking security measures in place at these facilities, particularly near the railway stations and inter-state bus terminals, and their records to know who are visiting the national capital and for what purpose.

"Different markets of Delhi like Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Chawri Bazaar, Khari Baoli, Kashmiri Gate, Naya Bazaar, Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Bhagirath Place, Kinari Bazaar and several other big or small markets are making their arrangements for January 22," the police officer said.

"Several temples like Prachin Hanuman Mandir, Jhandewalan Mandir, Birla Mandir and Kalka Ji temple will celebrate 'pran pratishtha'. We are also expecting high footfall and additional security forces will be deployed to maintain law and order situation," he added.

Advertisment

Action is being taken against anyone found to be violating rules under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police said.

Another senior police officer said the "Ministry of Home Affairs has issued directions for verification of tenants and servants, border checking, security of vital installations, malls and markets, and patrolling in areas drawing heavy footfalls".

"Those who are not following the orders, we are taking strict action against them and registering the FIR," he added.

Advertisment

The police said that they used drones to monitor the sensitive areas of the northeast district on Tuesday, adding a flag march was taken out on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said the Delhi Police is "fully prepared for January 22 and 26".

"We have already strengthened security at different pickets, drones are being used, flag march and double-layer security will be there," he added.

The Delhi Police is conducting mock drills to check its response preparedness and how to control riot-like situations. PTI BM NIT AS AS