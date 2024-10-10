Delhi Police makes one more arrest in Rs 5,500-Cr drug bust

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested a man from Uttar Pradesh's Hapur in connection with one of the biggest drug busts made in the national capital worth more than Rs 5,500 crore.

Akhlak, a native of Hapur, was the seventh person to be arrested in the case, police said.

Akhlak used to help transport drugs in north India, a police officer said, adding that his interrogation is underway.

On October 2, the Delhi Police claimed to have seized over 560 kg of cocaine and 40 kg of hydroponic marijuana estimated to be worth Rs 5,620 crore from a godown in Mahipalpur in south Delhi.

Four people were arrested from the spot while two others were arrested subsequently held from Amritsar and Chennai. PTI ALK ARI