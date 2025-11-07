Delhi Police marks 150 years of 'Vande Mataram' with mass recitals across capital

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Friday observed the 150th anniversary of the national song, "Vande Mataram", with patriotic fervour, holding mass recital events across all its districts and units, an official said.

A central event was organised at the Delhi Police Headquarters, where Commissioner of Police Satish Golchha, along with senior officers and personnel, participated in the collective rendition of the "Vande Mataram", a statement said.

Similar programmes were held simultaneously at police stations and units across the city, encouraging active participation from personnel and local residents. Several community policing cells also held special events in schools, engaging students in the celebrations.

The Delhi Police Band and orchestra performed the national song at prominent public locations, spreading the message of unity and patriotism among citizens, according to the statement.

"This celebration reaffirms the Delhi Police’s commitment to uphold the values of unity, integrity and service to the nation," the statement said.

This year marks the 150th anniversary of the "Vande Mataram", composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1875. The song, which became a rallying cry during India’s freedom struggle, continues to inspire generations with its message of devotion to the motherland, the police statement added. PTI SSJ ARB NB NB