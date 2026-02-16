Delhi Police marks 79th Raising Day with tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Delhi Police Chief Satish Golchha on Monday unveiled a 32-foot-tall 3D portrait of Sadar Vallabhbhai Patel at the police headquarters on the occasion of its 79th Raising Day, an official said.

Senior officers and personnel were present at the ceremony.

The Commissioner also unveiled a model trophy vitrine at the reception area of the police headquarters to showcase the prestigious 'Best Police Station in the Country' trophy, and planted a sapling within the premises.

Golcha also launched a new web and tablet-based application for issuance of Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) and Character Verification Report (CVR).

"The digital platform has been deployed for public use to ensure secure, transparent and efficient processing. The PCC and CVR certificates will be verified by the Special Branch through a completely digitised system and delivered to applicants via email within 21 days of application," a senior police officer said.

Addressing the Raising Day Parade at Parade Ground, he said that in 2025, Delhi Police seized 6,144 kg of narcotics and attached 44 properties linked to drug trafficking, of which 29 were demolished after due legal process.

"A dedicated MCOCA Cell has been set up within the Crime Branch, while 32 fugitives hiding abroad are being pursued; two were deported in 2025," the officer said.

He added that the Delhi Police became the first in India to initiate automatic registration of financial cybercrime complaints above Rs 10 lakh in May 2025, later reducing the threshold to Rs 1 lakh.

Under Operation CyHawk, 18,000 suspects were apprehended, 3,000 arrested or bound down and 1,000 FIRs registered, the officer added.

"In 2025, heinous crimes declined by 8 per cent, robbery by 12 per cent, snatching by 17 per cent, burglary by 26 per cent and extortion by 7 per cent compared to 2024. Motor vehicle theft and street crime PCR calls also registered a downward trend," the officer added. PTI BM NB