Delhi Police marks Rashtriya Ekta Diwas with unity runs, public outreach

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Delhi Police on Friday observed Rashtriya Ekta Diwas to mark the 150th birth anniversary of India’s first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with a series of events and activities across all districts and units to promote the spirit of unity, integrity and national strength.

On the occasion, police personnel across all stations took the Ekta Diwas pledge, reaffirming their commitment to uphold national unity, integrity and security.

‘Run for Unity’ events were simultaneously held at police stations across the city, including seven major runs across six territorial ranges and the Transport Range, with participation from police personnel, citizens, students and community members.

Tree plantation drives and photo exhibitions showcasing Patel’s life and contributions were also organised at various police stations and educational institutions.

In the Central Range, the run was held at DDU Park and flagged off by Special Commissioner of Police (CP) (Law and Order Zone-I) Ravindra Singh Yadav and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, with around 1,000 participants taking part.

Joint CP Vijay Singh led the event in the Northern Range at New Police Lines, Kingsway Camp, graced by Olympic medallist wrestler Aman Sehrawat.

In the Eastern Range, the run at Yamuna Sports Complex, Vivek Vihar, saw participation from actor Manoj Joshi, Additional CP Rajiv Ranjan and several officers and students.

The event, in the Southern Range, began at the entrance of Qutub Minar with Special CP (Law and Order Zone-II) Madhup Tewari in attendance.

The New Delhi Range hosted its event at ONGC Building, Vasant Kunj, attended by Deputy CP Amit Goel, MLA Kailash Gahlot, ILBS Director Dr S K Sarin and cricketer Madan Lal.

The Western Range’s celebration at the DCP Office in Outer District was flagged off by Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya, while more than 750 people, including CISF personnel, took part in the Transport Range’s run at Aerocity.

The celebrations concluded with the Ekta Pledge, where participants reaffirmed their resolve to uphold the unity and security of the nation.

Head Constable Sandeep Kumar of Patel Nagar Police Station set an example of patriotism and initiative by voluntarily installing a statue of Sardar Patel within the police station premises.

Noticing the absence of Patel’s likeness despite the area being named after him, Kumar purchased a statue from an auction of prestigious items once presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, using his own salary, and installed it in the premises, police said. PTI SSJ SSJ OZ OZ