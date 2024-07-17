Delhi Police may replace personnel uniform with cargo, T-shirt: Sources

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) The Delhi Police is planning to change the uniform of its personnel from the ranks of inspector to constable, official sources said on Wednesday.

The force currently has a strength of more than 90,000 personnel, which include DANIPS and AGMUT cadre IPS officers.

According to a senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, the force is contemplating to change the uniform because of weather conditions in the national capital.

"It is in the planning stage and nothing has been decided yet. But if it does get changed, the 'khaki' colour will remain," the officer said.

The force is contemplating to provide T-shirts and cargo pants to its staff during the summer and may be woolen shirts, pants along with a special quality warmers, during winter.

In some parts of Delhi, the 'khaki' colour T-shirt and cargo pants have been given to constables for trials, the officer said.

The cargo pants are being considered as they can carry multiple articles, such as diaries, mobile phone, charges and ammunition.

In many foreign countries, the law and order personnel wear cargo pants, as is done by the commandoes of special units of the force or paramilitary personnel in India.

Sources said the personnel who man the desks could also be given a separate uniform. As of now, the office staff is allowed to wear formal pants and shirts.

Shoes, jackets and caps may also undergo a change according to the seasons, they said.

The force is also planning to change the tunic uniforms for the functions like flag hoisting and parade. PTI ALK ALK VN VN