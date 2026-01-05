Delhi Police may seek removal of posts spreading 'misinformation' on DoE stray dog circular

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) The Delhi Police is likely to write to major social media platforms seeking the removal of posts allegedly spreading misinformation over a DoE circular related to stray dogs, an official said on Monday.

It will also seek details of the accounts that uploaded such content, according to the official.

The move comes after an FIR was registered on a complaint by the Directorate of Education (DoE), accusing certain social media users of circulating "false and misleading claims" about school teachers in Delhi being asked to count stray dogs.

A senior police officer said the communication to social media platforms would seek immediate takedown of the content flagged in the complaint and also request subscriber details, IP logs and other relevant information of the accounts involved, as part of the ongoing investigation.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 353(1) (making or circulating false information, including through electronic means) and 192 (provocation with intent to cause riot) of the BNS, police said.

The officer said police will examine the list shared by the government of social media handles and assess the role of each account in spreading the alleged misinformation.

The complaint was filed by the DoE following allegations by the Delhi government that misinformation was being deliberately spread on social media regarding a departmental circular on appointing nodal officers in schools to coordinate matters related to stray dogs.

The DoE, in its complaint submitted at the Civil Lines police station, stated that "false, misleading and malicious information" was being circulated on social media platforms with mala fide intent, causing reputational damage to the education department and undermining public trust in government institutions.

It also flagged instances of impersonation, including videos allegedly showing individuals posing as teachers counting stray dogs, and urged police to investigate the source of such content and take appropriate legal action.

