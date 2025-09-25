Delhi Police meets security officers of airlines, sensitises them on baggage theft at IGI Airport

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) The Delhi Police held a meeting with the chief security officers of more than 40 airlines at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here on Thursday to sensitise them on security guidelines and address concerns related to baggage theft, an official said.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Vichitra Veer.

During the discussions, the airlines were asked to ensure compliance with the security norms issued by the agencies concerned. The issue of baggage theft was also raised, with the DCP stressing the need for an internal-vigilance mechanism to identify suspicious elements among airline and ground staff.

The officer assured the airlines of full cooperation from police.