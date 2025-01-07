Delhi Police monitors man on social media, arrests him for carrying illegal firearms

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) After monitoring the activities of a 23-year-old man on social media, the Delhi Police arrested him for carrying illegal firearms, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Rohit, was apprehended near BRT Road in Ambedkar Nagar area of South Delhi with a single-shot country-made pistol and a live cartridge in his possession.

Rohit had been released from jail in November last year. He had been jailed for his involvement in a robbery case.

Inspired by local criminals and cinematic portrayals of gangsters, rohit posted a picture of himself brandishing an illegal weapon on social media to assert dominance among the public. The police arrested him on Sunday.