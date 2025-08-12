Delhi Police nab 92 narco-offenders, seize drugs worth lakhs in 'Operation Kavach 9.0'

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Delhi Police arrested 92 narco-offenders, seizing substantial quantities of drugs and cash during a 24-hour crackdown under "Operation Kavach 9.0" ahead of Independence Day, an official said on Monday.

The coordinated action, including the Crime Branch and Special Cell, was launched at 5 pm on August 9 and concluded the next evening. It involved 360 police teams conducting simultaneous raids at 794 locations across 15 districts, he said.

In 87 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases, 307 grams of heroin, more than 33 kilograms of ganja, 610 grams of charas, 22.25 grams of MDMA, 2.26 grams of LSD, and 12.17 lakh in cash were seized.

The drive also netted 275 excise cases with 279 arrests and seizure of more than 50,000 liquor quarters. Under the Arms Act, 65 persons were arrested with four semi-automatic pistols, nine country-made pistols, nine live cartridges and 41 knives seized. Police also arrested 83 persons in 48 gambling cases and recovered Rs 1.19 lakh in cash.

Preventive measures included detaining more than 12,800 people under the Delhi Police Act, taking 1,858 into preventive custody, and checking 227 "bad characters", police said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastva said the drive targeted both street-level peddlers and high-level traffickers.

"The aim is to unsettle drug networks and protect youth from narcotics," he said, appealing to families and communities to help curb demand. PTI SSJ OZ OZ