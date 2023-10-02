Delhi Police nab sharphooter of Gogi-Karala gang from Dehradun

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested an alleged sharpshooter of the infamous Gogi-Karala gang, officials said on Monday.

According to police, the accused identified as Ashru (23), a resident of Mange Ram Park, was evading police arrest in two attempt-to-murder cases and non-bailable warrants were issued against him.

Based on a tip-off about Ashru hiding in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, a trap was laid and he was arrested on Sunday evening, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

"On his instance, one pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession," Yadav said.

Arshu along with his associates on June 10, had entered the house of a person in Budh Vihar and fired at him, the police said.

On January 12, 2019, three persons, including Ashru, riding a motorcycle fired at a person sitting at the counter of a hardware shop in Alipur village here, they added.

The Special CP further said that Ashru is a shooter of the notorious Jitender Gogi-Dinesh Karala gang.

His elder brother Nasru, is also an active member of the Gogi gang. PTI BM NIT RPA