Delhi Police nabs 2 for scamming people using social media

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested two persons for allegedly scamming people through social media platforms in the name of investment, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, Suresh Kumar Gujar (20) and Rahul Kumar Gujar (22) lured victims with promises of high returns, police said.

More than 10,000 people had joined their groups, many of whom were duped, they said.

"The case came to light after a complaint was lodged on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) regarding a fraud of Rs 12.61 lakh," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Outernorth) Nidhin Valsan in a statement said.

"The complainant alleged that he was lured into investing through a social media group after being contacted," the statement read.

The complainant further alleged that the accused assured high returns but he never heard back from them after they received the money. An FIR was registered and further investigation was taken up on February 26, Valsan added.

A team, traced the suspects using call records and money trails and a raid was conducted on March 20 in Chittorgarh, leading to the arrest of Suresh and Rahul, he said.

During interrogation, Suresh revealed that he created multiple social media accounts to promote fraudulent investment schemes, the officer further said.

The accused lured victims through reels and directed them to groups, where they were pressured into making investments. Initially, small profits were shown to gain trust, after which victims were coerced into investing larger amounts, the DCP said.

Police said Suresh, a second-year student of bachelor in arts, turned to fraud after losing money in gaming applications, while Rahul, a truck driver and 9th grade dropout, assisted in managing beneficiary accounts.

Two mobile phones, were recovered from their possession and further investigation is ongoing, they added.