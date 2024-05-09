Delhi Police nabs 2 from WB for duping man of Rs 44 lakh

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two West Bengal-based men who allegedly duped a man of Rs 44.45 lakh in a custom-based fraud, an officer said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Rakesh Kumar, 42, and Rashid Khan, 43, both residents of 24 Pargana in West Bengal.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena, on December 30 last year, one Sharad Kapoor of Munirka Enclave had filed a complaint alleging that he received "a call on his mobile phone and the caller informed him that a parcel has been held up at Mumbai Customs due to an illegal document and materials found in the same." The victim said that the caller told him that the parcel contained four passports, four credit cards, one laptop, 4 kgs of cloths and 200 grams of MDMA, a narcotic.

"The alleged person told him that these packets were booked against his Aadhaar card and his mobile number. After that the complainant was asked to connect on Skype and some Crime Branch Police officers threatened him for legal action against him as his bank account was found involved in illegal activities," said the DCP.

The accused with these threats took Rs 44.45 lakh from him, he said.

During the course of investigation, police tracked the money trail and found that that the money was debited from the bank account of complainant and the complete amount was credited to the another account.

"It was found that the alleged call was made through a proxy SIM which was used to made one call to the complainant. Further details were obtained from Skype and it was found that VPN was used by the fraudsters.

"They transferred the amount in more than 35 accounts and the addresses of the alleged accounts are from different states of the country. We checked all the account details and those accounts found to be of different people who have no idea about these accounts," said the DCP.

Later, the teams identified two people from the money trail and their location was found to be in West Bengal, police said.

A team was sent and both were apprehended on Tuesday, said the DCP. PTI BM VN VN