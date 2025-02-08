Delhi Police nabs 2 Pasonda Gang robbers

New Delhi, February 8 (PTI) Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested two robbers of the Pasonda Gang involved in multiple burglaries and violent crime in the national capital, UP and West Bengal, an official said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Arshad and Riyasat, they said, adding that the arrests were made in two separate operations.

Acting on tip-off, a police team apprehended Arshad (34) near Civil Lines area on January 31. He was wanted in four cases of burglary and had previously been involved in 20 criminal cases, they said.

In another operation, a team of the Special Cell was stationed in West Bengal and 42-year-old Riyasat was apprehended from Hooghly, the police said.

Riyasat is a proclaimed offender, wanted in the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

He was involved in 49 criminal cases of robbery, snatching and motor vehicle theft, the police said, adding that both the accused have a long history of violent crimes and are members of the Pasonda gang.