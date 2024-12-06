Delhi Police nabs 2 shooters of Tillu Tajpuriya gang from Rohini

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) The Special Cell of Delhi Police nabbed two Haryana-based shooters of the Tillu Tajpuriya gang following a shootout in the Rohini area, officials said on Friday.

According to police, the shooters -- Narender (24) from Sonipat and Abhishek (22) from Panipat -- were rushed to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds in their legs.

The arrests were made following a tip-off about the presence of the two shooters in the northwest Delhi area.

"Narender and Abhishek were wanted in a murder case in the Mundka police station area. On November 9, Amit Lakra (26), who had been released on bail in a robbery case, was shot dead in Mundka. The Tillu Tajpuriya-Davinder Bambiha gang claimed responsibility for the murder through social media posts," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), Pranav Tayal, said.

The assailants, who came on a motorcycle, fired several rounds at Lakra before fleeing from the spot, the officer said.

On November 14, the Special Cell arrested Nihal, a resident of Yamuna Nagar and one of the alleged shooters of Lakra, after a shootout. Police later made one more arrest while the two main shooters, including Narender, remained at large.

"On Thursday, a tip-off was received about the movement of the two shooters in the Rohini area. As our team spotted the two suspects on a motorcycle on Karala Road and signalled them to stop, they tried to escape after opening fire at the police party," the DCP said.

Police fired back in self-defence before overpowering Narender and Abhishek, who sustained gunshot injuries on their legs, the officer said.

Narender was the main conspirator behind Lakra's murder and was in contact with the jailed members of Tillu Tajpuriya gang, while Abhishek was an active shooter and a co-accused in Lakra's urder. PTI BM ARI