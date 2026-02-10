Delhi Police nabs 3 men for IPO fraud

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a man and bound down two others in connection with a Rs 31-lakh online IPO fraud, an officer said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Sarvjeet, 35, Pawan, 33, and Puneet, 32, all residents of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The police said Sarvjeet provided a mule bank account of a society in exchange for money, which was later passed on to the co-accused.

According to the police, the complainant, who works with a multinational technology firm, was lured into investing in IPOs through fake websites posing as a reputed investment company.

The accused allegedly promised high returns and persuaded the victim to transfer large sums of money to multiple bank accounts.

The police said the gang created fraudulent online investment portals to gain the trust of victims.

The gang used poor and unemployed people to open mule bank accounts to route the stolen money.

The police earlier arrested two people in connection with the case investigation into which continues.