Delhi Police nabs 4 carjackers, solves several Delhi-NCR robberies

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested four alleged highway robbers from Sector 30 in Rohini of north Delhi, with one semi-automatic pistol, one country-made pistol, and eight live cartridges in their possession, an officer said on Tuesday.

The accused identified as Puru, 24, Rohit Joshi, 24, Hemant, 22, and Parvesh, 23, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

"We have solved three armed carjackings and one robbery case," he claimed.

According to the DCP, the gangsters had carried out a series of robberies in which they looted a Hyundai Grand i10 at gunpoint near Singhola village on February 23, one Hyundai Verna on July 22 at gunpoint near Sartaj Dhaba on GT road -- both in Delhi.

On July 3, one Tata Punch was looted at gunpoint, and on July 1, three youths looted Rs 88,000 from a salesman at gunpoint in Nathupur village in Haryana's Gurugram.

Footage from a large number of CCTV cameras were checked during the investigation of these robberies, said police.

"A tip-off was received that the accused who are involved in the car robbery incidents will come to sector 30 in Rohini with illegal weapons to commit some other crime," the DCP said.

On the intervening night of August 6 and 7, a trap was laid by the team in the area. A car was stopped and four men, equipped with arms and ammunition, were apprehended from it.

The four, all of them residents of different parts of Delhi, confessed to their crimes, the officer said.

"The arrested accused are being interrogated for their involvement in other cases," said the DCP.