Delhi Police nabs 4 members of drug syndicate operating between West Bengal and Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) A drug syndicate, operating between West Bengal and Delhi by transporting cannabis on long-distance trains by hiding them in trolley bags, has been busted with the arrest of four alleged members of the cartel in west Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The police recovered more than 47 kg of cannabis worth around Rs 25 lakh, they said, adding that the accused have been identified as Toni Singh (47), a resident of Subhash Nagar; Sultana (30) of Cooch Behar, West Bengal; Noor Jahan (32) of Jalpaiguri, West Bengal; and Santosh alias Bhabhi (38) of Okhla Industrial Area.

On November 9, the squad received specific information about a major consignment of cannabis being delivered near Janakpuri District Park.

The police conducted a raid at the spot and Toni, Sultana and Noor were apprehended with trolley bags allegedly containing the contraband. The police later arrested Santosh, a key receiver and supplier in Delhi, on November 12 during interrogation, they said.

The recovered cannabis was weighed and seized according to legal procedure, and a case under the NDPS Act was registered at Janakpuri police station. Further investigation is underway to trace the main supplier in West Bengal, the police added.

According to investigators, the syndicate operated between West Bengal and Delhi. Bulk consignments were allegedly sent from West Bengal, while carriers Sultana and Noor Jahan transported the drugs on long-distance trains by hiding them in trolley bags.

In Delhi, Santosh allegedly received and distributed the consignments, with Toni acting as a facilitator in the local network.