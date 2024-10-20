Delhi Police nabs 5 in Welcome firing case, recovers pistols

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested five men suspected to be involved in a gun battle in the Welcome area of northeast Delhi, an officer said on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Samad, 28, Shanu, 30, Kasim, 23, Hasim, 22, and Mohammad Noor, 22, the officer said.

On Saturday, around 17 rounds were fired in a gun battle between two groups over money near the locality's Raja Market.

A 22-year-old woman named Ifra was shot in the chest during the firing and was rushed to a hospital where she is currently under treatment.

"We have launched further investigation into the matter to know the main reason behind the firing incident," said the officer.

Three pistols, some country-made weapons, and live and empty rounds were found in possession of the accused, police said. PTI BM VN VN