Delhi Police nabs 8 for extortion call to businessman

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Eight people have been arrested in connection with an extortion demand of Rs 5 crore, made to a Delhi businessman in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in outer north Delhi, police said on Monday They said that on September 14, the businessman, based in the outer north of the city, got a call from an international number. The caller introduced himself as a member of the Bishnoi gang and demanded Rs 5 crore.

A gunshot was also fired in the way of the threat, police said.