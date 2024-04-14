Delhi Police nabs Bollywood-flick inspired robbers, 26 cases solved

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Three criminals, who used high-speed motorcycles inspired by Bollywood movie 'Dhoom' for robberies, have been arrested by police, an official said on Sunday.

Ashraf (23), Taufiq (24) and Istekar (22) used to rob people and then flee on high-speed motorcycles, the official added.

"On April 10, a tip-off was received that one notorious robber Ashraf is present in Delhi’s Johripur area. Subsequently, multiple raids were conducted in this area and in Loni, Uttar Pradesh. Three robbers -- Ashraf, Taufiq and Ishtikar -- were apprehended. Two motorcycles, including a high-end bike Yamaha R15, used in the commission of crime were also recovered," Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime branch) Amit Goel said.

He added the accused have disclosed during interrogation that Nazakat Ali, known as KTM, is their gang leader.

"They all are deeply inspired from the movie 'Dhoom' and would steal high-speed bikes to commit robberies," Goel said.

In several instances, they would snatch valuables from people riding on other motorcycles while in motion on the roads and speed away, he said.

Police said this arrest has helped them resolve 26 cases of robbery and snatching registered in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad over the last fortnight.

DCP Goel said the trio used to change clothes while on their moving motorcycles to confuse the police and eyewitnesses.

He said efforts are underway to identify and arrest their gang-leader.