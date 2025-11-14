Delhi Police nabs carjacker from Bihar after 1,200-km hunt, stolen vehicle recovered

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Following an intensive 1,200-km search for a stolen vehicle that ended in Bihar's Vaishali, the Delhi Police arrested a man accused in a carjacking case and recovered the vehicle, an official said on Friday.

According to the police, the accused Chandan (30), along with his associate Aamir, had allegedly planned to use the stolen vehicle to transport illegal liquor during the Bihar Assembly elections.

On September 27, a carjacking incident was reported at a police station in Delhi's Dwarka.

"The complainant alleged that two men approached him at New Delhi Railway Station seeking a drop to Dwarka. Once there, they assaulted the driver and fled with his vehicle," the officer said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered and investigation was taken up.

Police scanned CCTV footage across multiple locations, gathered local intelligence and eventually traced the movement of the stolen car along the Yamuna Expressway near Agra. By the time the car's location was identified, the accused had already moved nearly 500 km ahead, the officer said.

"The team launched a search covering around 1,200 km before finally intercepting and arresting Chandan from Bihar," the officer said, adding that further investigation is in progress. PTI BM ARB ARB