Delhi Police nabs cellphone smuggler near India-Nepal border

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) The Delhi Police has nabbed a man from India-Nepal border for allegedly stealing and selling mobile phones in Nepal, officials on Tuesday said.

The accused Saravpal Singh (53), a resident of Haryana's Bahadurgarh, was nabbed with 36 high-end mobile phones, they said.

With his arrest, a total 19 theft cases of Delhi worked out, police said.

"Singh is involved in theft and illegal trade of stolen mobile phones. Investigation revealed that stolen mobile phones were being smuggled out from India and being sent to neighbouring countries, including Nepal," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime branch) Satish Kumar.

The police team received tip-off about the accused that he was en-route to the Nepal border via Lucknow by car and carrying 40-50 mobile phones, he added.

"Team intercepted and apprehended Singh near Nanysar toll plaza close to India-Nepal border. He disclosed that he purchased stolen articles from one Golu in Delhi. He had already supplied more almost 700 to 800 mobile phones in Nepal so far," said the DCP, adding that Singh was arrested in 2009 as well in connection with the murder of his girlfriend.