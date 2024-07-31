National

Delhi Police nabs co-accused in burglary case from India-Bangladesh border

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) The Delhi Police detained an accused in a Rs 25 lakh burglary case in the national capital's Anand Vihar area from near the India-Bangladesh border, officials said on Wednesday.

An FIR was registered on July 14 at Anand Vihar police station on a complaint about a burglary of Rs 25.5 lakh from a house, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said.

During investigations, it was found that the burglar had gained entry through a window on the second floor.

"After analysing more than 50 CCTV camera footage, the police identified a suspicious individual," he said.

The police had earlier arrested the main accused -- Abdul Rehman (44) -- three days after the alleged burglary, and recovered Rs 50,000 from him.

Rehman disclosed that he had sold the burgled gold and accumulated a total of Rs 30 lakh in cash, a portion of which he sent to an accomplice in West Bengal, the officer said.

Choudhary said that by analysing call detail records, the police traced the co-accused in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

A Delhi Police team apprehended Dibyendu Ghosh, who ran a currency exchange business at the India-Bangladesh border, on Monday and recovered Rs 25 lakh from him.

He was later brought to Delhi and arrested.

Further investigation is underway, the officer said. PTI MHS BM SZM

