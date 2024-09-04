Delhi Police nabs criminal involved in several cases from Haryana

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) The Delhi Police said Wednesday it has arrested a proclaimed offender involved in several criminal cases from Haryana's Hathin.

Officials said accused Mohammad Sabir (37) is a native of Haryana's Palwal district who is part of a gang involved in more than 35 cases of murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, extortion, robbery, dacoity, rape and assault on public servants.

Sabir was declared a proclaimed offender in cases under the Arms Act in Delhi in November 2015, they said.

According to the officials, a team of the Delhi Police's Special Cell received a tip regarding Sabir's presence in Hathin and nabbed him during a raid.

The accused was posing as a vegetable vendor in the area, they said, adding that he was in hiding and changing his whereabouts since 2018 when he was granted bail in a criminal case.

They added that Sabir was produced before a local court on August 29. PTI SHB IJT IJT