Delhi Police nabs fake passport facilitator from Hyderabad

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly duping people on the pretext of sending them abroad with the help of fake passports, officials said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Sayed Shoukat Ulla, was nabbed from Hyderabad, they added.

The police said Ulla was working as a ticket booking agent and was involved in a syndicate which used to lure victims on the pretext of sending them abroad by offering passports of foreign countries at cheaper rates.

His arrest comes over a year after two passengers and an agent travelling on a fake Malaysian passport were nabbed by the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport police, they said.

"During the investigation, both the said passengers disclosed that their journey to Europe via Azerbaijan was arranged by one agent Vijay Patel in lieu of Rs 40 lakh (Rs 20 lakh for each passenger)," Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Usha Rangnani said.

Vijay was arrested and during further probe, it was revealed that Ulla had booked the tickets of both these passengers and was also involved in making forged Malaysian passports, said the officer.

Ulla was absconding and evading arrest in the case.

Based on a tip-off that he was planning to flee to Dubai through a flight from Hyderabad, a team of Delhi Police reached there and nabbed him from the airport, the DCP said. PTI BM RPA