Delhi Police nabs four cyber criminals for duping man of Rs 19.94 lakh

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested four men from Rajasthan for duping a man of Rs 19.94 lakh on the pretext of digital complaint filing, officials said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Mukesh Kumar Vaishnav (38), Dinesh Kumar (21), Deepak Chouhan (30) and Dharmendra Kumar (32), police said.

An online complaint was received at a cyber police station in southwest Delhi on January 31 wherein the complainant, Devansh Aggarwal, alleged a cyber fraud amounting to Rs 19.94 lakh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Surendra Choudhary said.

The complainant said he received a call from an unknown person who introduced himself as the representative of an international courier company, the officer said.

"The caller told him that an illegal consignment was intercepted under his name containing five kg of cloths, 10 expired passports, 25 Indian SIM cards, six credit cards and 950 grams of MDMA. The caller then transferred the call to a person claiming to be from Mumbai Police who instructed Aggarwal to register an online complaint," the DCP said.

Aggarwal submitted his banking details as instructed for lodging the complaint and lost Rs 19.94 lakh in the process, he added.

"Our team checked the money trail and identified a few suspects. Subsequently, four members of the gang were arrested from different parts of Rajasthan on October 11. Nineteen mobile phones, five SIM cards, three ATM cards and one laptop were seized from their possession. Further probe is underway," the DCP said. PTI BM ARI