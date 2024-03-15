Delhi Police nabs four more in cancer drug blackmarketing racket

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Four more people were arrested for their alleged involvement in the blackmarketing of cancer drugs, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

The accused have been identified as Rohit Singh Bisht, 36, a resident of New Moti Nagar, and Jitendra, 33, Majid Khan, 34, and Sajid, 33, all from Gurugram in Haryana, they said.

Police had earlier arrested eight people in connection with the case.

During interrogation, police found that an accused named Neeraj Chauhan was buying filled vials, supposedly from employees of hospitals, following which the four people were arrested, police said.

Advertisment

Bisht works as a day care in-charge in the chemotherapy unit of a reputed hospital in Delhi.

He supplied filled Keytruda/Opdyta vials to Neeraj. He would save the vials from the patient's dose and sell them to Neeraj, a senior police officer said.

Bisht, who has a diploma in general nursing, used to get Rs 65,000 for Keytruda and Rs 35,000 for Opdyta. He has been working at the hospital for the last 10 years.

Advertisment

Neeraj roped him in during a visit to the hospital for marketing. He was arrested on Wednesday from Dwarka, the officer said.

Jitendra works in the bone marrow transplant unit of the oncology department of a reputed hospital at Gurugram. He was caught in possession of three vials of Keytruda and Opdypta when he came to sell them to Neeraj, police said.

Jitendra, who has a diploma in D Pharma from Karnal, got Rs 60,000 for Keytruda and Rs 30,000 for Opdyta.

Advertisment

Jitendra met Neeraj when he went for an interview for the post of pharmacist at a hospital where Neeraj was posted in the oncology unit. They shared contacts and later became partners in the illicit trade, police said.

Khan worked as senior staff nurse in the chemo day care unit of a reputed hospital at Gurugram till September 2023. He had recently joined a hospital in Patna and came back to Delhi after a week.

He was arrested from Jaipur and was found to have three vials of Keytruda kept at his house.

Advertisment

Khan revealed that he used to take these vials, empty or filled, from Sajid. Khan got Rs 60,000 and Rs 30,000 for each vial of Keytruda and Opdyta, and Rs 5,000 for an empty vial.

Neeraj visited him for empty vials and packaging, police said.

Sajid works in the oncology department of a hospital in Gurugram as nursing staff. He used to supply Keytruda and Opdyta to Khan. Three empty vials with a box and two Opdyta packaging were recovered from his possession, police said.

In the course of investigation, police seized 14 bank accounts belonging to the accused with a deposit of Rs 92.81 lakh, police added. PTI NIT NIT VN VN